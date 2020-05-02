ICSI CS June 2020 Revised Exam Dates Released, Check New Dates for Exams Beginning from July 6

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, April 2: Institute of Company Secretary of India or ICSI has released the revised dates for CS June 2020 examination due to the novel coronavirus lockdown. The ICSI, on April 30, postponed the June session exams and announced that it will be held in July. The date sheet has been released for post membership qualification (PMQ), foundation programme, executive, and professional exams. UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions.

According to the latest notice by ICSI, the exams will begin from July 6. "The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid 19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June-2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2020 to 10th June 2020," the notice said.

The CS exam for Foundation programme will be held from Jul 6, 2020, to July 11, 2020. The exam for Executive and Professional (old and new syllabus) will be held from July 16. Meanwhile, the institute has also extended deadline to register for CS executive exam till May 5.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17. The extension will affect the examinations and other academic activities. The Total COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 37,336.