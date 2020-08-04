New Delhi, August 4: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday got the approval of Higher Education Funding Agency of Ministry of Education for the funding of Rs 455.02 crore. The funds will be used for the construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning system.

Issuing a press release, JNU administration informed, "Jawaharlal Nehru University gets approval of Higher Education Funding Agency, Ministry of Education for the funding of Rs455.02 crores for construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres & installation of integrated & unified Enterprise Resource Planning system." HRD Ministry Sets Up Committee to Prepare Guidelines Ensuring More Students Stay for Study in India.

Here's the press release by JNU:

Along with this, JNU administration informed that it received over 1.3 lakh applications this year, out of which it will admit only about 2000 students like every year. Adding on, the varsity administration stated that the Special Centre for E-learning will impart education by offering online degree programs to the students who could not be admitted by JNU.

