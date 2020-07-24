New Delhi, July 24: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday set up a committee to prepare guidelines and measures to ensure that more and more students stay for study in India. The committee will be under UGC Chairman which will come out with mechanism for increasing intake in well-performing universities.

Through this mechanism, the HRD Ministry is aiming to explore multi-disciplinary and innovative programs. Under this mechanism, facilitating online lectures by eminent faculty abroad, the linkage between academia and industry, facilitate joint degree ventures and lateral entry to higher education institutes in India will be taken into consideration. The committee will submit the report within a fortnight. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Advises UGC to Revise Guidelines on Exams and Academic Calendar With Safety of Students, Teachers and Staff in Focus.

Here's what HRD said:

Earlier in June, Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had advised the University Grants Commission or UGC to revise its guidelines for examinations and academic calendar. He said that revisited guidelines should be made keeping in mind the health and safety of students, teachers and staff amid the growing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had appealed to students and parents to download NCERT textbooks online for free and study at home. The Union HRD Minister even said that the textbooks for all subjects published by NCERT for classes I to XII in Hindi, English and Urdu are available for free at ncert.nic.in.

