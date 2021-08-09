Bengaluru, August 9: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the SSLC (class10) result 2021. The class 10 result 2021 were announced by newly sworn-in Education Minister BC Nagesh. All the students were declared pass. Students can check their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) scores on the official websites of the board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Results can also be checked on a third-party website – indiaresults.com. Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Class 12 result Online at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Candidates need to login with their credentials to check the result. Students will also get the result through an SMS. Around 8.76 lak students registered themselves for the SSLC exams 2021. Karnataka was among few states of India, which class 10 exams amid the COVID-9 pandemic. However, the exams were cut short and were only for two days. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official websites of the board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link to check the SSLC result 2021 on the home page,

Enter your login credentials.

Click on submit.

Class 10 scores will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

There were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the exams. Students answered these MCQs on the Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet. On July 19, examinations for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics - were conducted, and on July 22, examinations for language subjects were held. The KSEEB had released the key answers for SSLC exams on July 23. In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded in Karnataka for class 10 was 71.80 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).