Bengaluru, August 10: The KCET 2021 admit card release date has been announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The admit cars will be out on August 13 on the official website. The students who have applied for the KCET 2021 exam have to visit the KEA website- i.e. kea.kar.ac.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download their admit cards. The KCET 2021 exams are scheduled to be held on August 28 and August 29.

On the website, students will be required to fill in their login credentials to download their admit cards for the KCET 2021 exams. They will need to enter credentials like the application number and date of birth. Students must note that the admit cards can only be downloaded online and cannot be got by any other means like speed post, email, etc.

KCET 2021 Exam Admit Card: How To Download Online

Students must visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) i.e. kea.kar.ac.in .

. On the website, click on the admit card link. It must be noted that the link will be live, once the admit cards are released.

A login window would open where students have to enter the required details application/registration number and date of birth

After you have entered the details correctly, your KCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Students can now take a screenshot of it and also take a printout of it for future use

After the students download their admit cards successfully, they are requested to check all the details like the student's name, date of birth, also check the exam date, name of the exam center.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).