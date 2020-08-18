Bengaluru, August 18: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 Results will be declared on August 20 by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN announced the date of the KCET 2020 results on Tuesday on his Twitter handle. Students can check the results at the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. JEE Main And NEET Exam 2020 Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Postponement, Exams to Be Held in September.

Ashwathnarayan in a tweet said, “#KCET results will be announced on August 20.” He also conveyed his best wishes to the students. Students can also visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. to check the results. The KCET 2020 exam was conducted by the KEA on July 30 and 31. The exam took place after the Karnataka High Court rejected the plea of students demanding to postpone the examination until coronavirus ends. Karnataka CET Exam 2020 to Be Held on July 30, 31: Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan.

Tweet by Ashwathnarayan:

📢 ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

Over 1.5 lakh students had appeared in the KCET 2020 exams. The examination was conducted for 70,000 seats, including Engineering, Ayush, Pharmacy and agriculture. Generally, the KCET exam is conducted in the last week of April or the first week of May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KCET 2020 was postponed to July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).