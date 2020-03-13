NTA JEE Main 2020: Correct Your Online Applications by March 16 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The April session for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is not very far. Ahead of the exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited candidates to correct their application entries (if any) by visiting the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA closed the JEE Main 2020 online application window on March 12, 2020. All candidates can make corrections to the forms from today, March 13 to March 16, 11:50 pm. You will be allowed to correct the entries like academic details, change of paper, the language of examination, name, state of eligibility, date of birth, category and other important information. Candidates are advised to make the changes soon to avoid the last-minute hustle.

In the JEE Main 2020 application, students should ensure all the details filled by them are correct. For all the aspirants who have appeared for the January exam, must note that your details are already recorded in the NTA scorecard. Hence, no further correction is allowed at this stage. Meanwhile, for the fresh candidates, they will have to pay an additional fee for correcting. There is no refund for the change of category.

How to Correct Your JEE Main 2020 Online Applications?

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2020 at the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find JEE Main application form correction link.

Click on the link and enter your login details such as the application number, password and security code.

Now click on the required section of the website and make the necessary changes.

After the changes, submit the details and pay the required application fee.

NTA will conduct the JEE Mains 2020 exams on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11. The Admit Cards will be made available on March 20. The mode of JEE Main 2020 question paper will be English, Hindi and Gujrati. There will be a total of 25 questions instead of 30.