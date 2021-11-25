New Delhi, November 25: In a great feat for India, four participants from the country secured gold medals at the Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2021 and one won a silver medal. Pune based Chahel Singh, Faridabad based Anilesh Bansal, Arhaan Ahmad from Meerut and Suren from Hisar won gold medal in the Olympiad while Mumbai based Dhruv Ahlawat secure a silver medal. This is being dubbed as India's best performance in the Olympiad so far. A A Deshpande, a retired professor from Raman Research Institute and A N Ramprakash from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics led the team. Akilan Sankaran, Indian-Origin Kid, Wins Top Prize in US Science Contest for Middle Schoolers.

The Olympiad was organised from November 14 to November 21 in Columbia in a virtual mode. Several countries from across the globe including Brazil, Canada, Germany, China, India, US, UK, Sweden, Greece. Nepal, Malaysisa participated in the 14th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics this year. International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual event which was started in 2006 in Thailand. International Children's Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children's Prize for Waste Project.

It was started by five countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland. The aim of the Olympiad is to "proliferate Astronomy among high school students, to foster friendship among young astronomers at international level so as to build cooperation in the field of Astronomy in the future among the young scholars," according to the official website.

