New Delhi, June 11: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination for Typing Test or DEST on its official website. Candidates can check SSC CHSL Result 2018 online on ssc.nic.in. Aspirants who have qualified for the typing test are now required to appear in the Document Verification process. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in.

The notification on the official website reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 – Declaration of the result of Typing Test/DEST for short-listing of the Candidates to appear for Document Verification.” BPSC 64th Final Result 2021 Declared Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How to Check It.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Enter the login credentials.

A new page will open

Aspirants can check the result.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference.

The SSC will upload details of the error percentage of the candidates in Skill Test on the official website on June 15, 2021. It will remain on the official website for 15 days till June 30. Meanwhile, the schedule of the document verification process will be available on the respective websites of the regional offices of the SSC.

