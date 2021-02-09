Mumbai, February 9: The admit card for the TISSNET entrance exam 2021 has been released by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday. Candidates seeking admission into MA programmes can download the admit card from the official website - tiss.edu. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - ibps.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 20, 2021, at various centres across the country. It will be the computer-based entrance examination of duration one hour 40 minutes. Admit card contains details about the centre of the examination, reporting time and other important details about the entrance test. India Gets its First-Ever Gender-Neutral Hostel at TISS, Mumbai.

Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit official website – tiss.edu.

Click on the tab – “Admissions”.

Click on the link – “View Application” appearing next to “ Master in Arts Programmes”.

A new window will be open.

Enter the login credentials -email and password.

Download the admit card and take out its print out for future reference.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. It was renamed in 1944. In 1964, it was declared deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

