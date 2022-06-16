Chennai, June 16: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of the state board examinations on June 20.

The results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 a.m. while for Class 10 at 12 p.m., a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday said. TN SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result To Be Declared at dge.tn.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The results will be sent to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted in their schools. The results can be checked at websites www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1tn.nic.in, www.dg2tn.nic.in.

The results can also be accessed at the National Informatics Centres the district Collectorates as well as public libraries.

The results will also be available at the respective schools, the statement added.

