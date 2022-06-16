Mumbai, June 16: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is expected to announce the TN SSLC exam 2022 very soon. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Class 10th result will be released in due course of time.

However, there has been no official announcement on the TN SSLC result date and time. Once declared, students can visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu in order to check their results.

Alternatively, students can also use the below mentioned websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2022:

Steps to check TN SSLC Result 2022:

Visit one of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the 'TN SSLC Result 2022' link

Enter your exam hall ticket number and other details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the TN SSLC Exams were conducted from June 6 to 30 in offline mode.

