Mumbai, July 31: On Sunday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 exams can visit the official website in order to check their answer key.

The last date to raise their objections is August 1. Candidates who undertook the TS EAMCET 2022 engineering exam can visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to check the provisional answer key and download their response sheet.

"The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Engineering Stream) is 1st August 2022, 5 PM," a notice on the official website read.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022: Steps to check

Visit TS EAMCET's website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)"

Select the subject whose answer key you want to check and review

Check the answer key

TS EAMCET answer key 2022: Steps to raise objection

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'EAMCET Key Objections (E)' link

Enter your log in details

Raise objections if any

