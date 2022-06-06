Mumbai, June 6: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the Classes 10th and 12th examination results today. Students can check the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results on the official site of the UK Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

According to reports, the results were declared by Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the Education Minister of Uttarakhand, during a press conference. The UK Board Class 10 witnessed a 77.74 pass percentage while the Class 12 fared much better with 82.63 pass percentage. In the Class 10 results, girls outperformed boys. The UK Class 10 examination was passed by 84.06 percent of the girls and 71.12 percent of the boys.

This year, the UK Board 10th and 12th exams were held from March 28 to April 19, at various exam centers across the state. RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan 12th Arts Result Declared, Here’s How To Check.

All COVID-9 protocols including social distancing, use of sanitizers, and wearing face masks were followed during the examinations. Besides declaring the results, the UK Board will also announce the pass percentage, toppers, and other details.

About 3 lakh students had registered for the UK Class 10, and 12 board examinations in the state.

Steps to check UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022:

Visit the official website of UK Board at ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the 'UBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2022' link on the homepage

Enter your details and credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, as many as 99.56 per cent of students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 per cent had cleared the Class 10 exams.

