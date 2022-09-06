Mumbai, September 6: On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CAPF Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019 can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF 2019 examination was held on August 19, 2019. On the other hand, the personality test interviews were onducted from November 2 to November 27, 2020. MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Raise Objections Till 5 PM Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Details Here.

Steps To Check UPSC CAPF Exam Result 2019:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC CAPF Result 2019" link

A PDF file will open

The PDF file will contain details of the result

Download the page

Take a printout for future reference

As per reports, a total of 288 candidates have been recommended for an appointment. Out of the 288 candidates, 125 are for general, 30 for EWS, 82 for OBC, 30 for SC, and 21 for ST.

Meanwhile, the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh began the registration for the APECET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 on Tuesday, September 6. Candidates who appeared for the APECET 2022 examination can visit the official site of APECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in to apply for the counselling session.

The application process for the same will end on September 9. Besides, the online verification of uploaded certificates will be held at helpline centres from September 8 to September 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).