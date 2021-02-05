New Delhi, February 5: Centre on Friday said that it allow an extra chance to the candidates who have missed their last attempt for the Union Public Service Examination 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The government told this to Supreme Court during the hearing of a plea filed by a civil service aspirant Rachna Singh seeking an additional attempt to people who could not take the UPSC exam held on October 4, 2020 owning to coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Centre has clarified that no relaxation shall be granted for UPSC 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those candidates who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in this year examination as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever, as per reports. UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 Released by Union Public Service Commission; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the Centre had said it is not in favour to allow any additional chance to the UPSC aspirants as it would create a "cascading" effect, detrimental to the overall functioning and level playing field necessary for a public examination system. UPSC Exam: Centre Not to Give Extra Chance To Aspirants Who Missed Civil Services Exam 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Union Public Service Commission Examination cycle for the year 2020 has been completed. The examinations was held between January 8 to January 17. Over 10,000 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of the marks obtained in the prelims exam.

