New Delhi, February 5: The admit card for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main examination 2020 was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in. The call letter for the IFS Main Exam 2020 can be downloaded on or before March 7, 2021.

The exam will be conducted by the commission from February 28 to March 7, 2021, across several centres in the country. The admit card contains details about exam centres, reporting times and other important information. UPSC Exam: Centre Not to Give Extra Chance To Aspirants Who Missed Civil Services Exam 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here Are Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

under the 'What's New' section on the home screen, click on the link for UPSC IFS Main e-admit card 2020

Then click on the link to download e-admit card

Enter the login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

UPSC in its notification had strictly mentioned that the available IFS posts could only be applied through online mode only. No other mode was allowed for submission of application.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).