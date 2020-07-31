New Delhi, July 31: On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, which will be celebrated on August 3 this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to hold week-long celebrations of Sanksrit language in the online mode starting from today.

According to a report on the Hindustan Times, UGC in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities said that the Consortium of Sanskrit Universities has decided to celebrate the World Sanskrit Day by holding week-long celebrations from July 31 to August 6. World Sanskrit Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Observance That Celebrates the Ancient Indian Language.

The 'Sanskrit Week Celebration' will include various programs and competitions will be held in the online mode. The Central Sanskrit University has also released the program and competitions schedule for the celebration week. The competitions include story-telling in Sanskrit, Sanskrit song competition, and Sanskrit poem recitation for students in Acharya level or MA and Shastri level or BA.

World Sanskrit Day, also known as Sanskrit Diwas is observed to revive the Sanskrit language. Several events and seminars are usually held on this day to create awareness about the language.

