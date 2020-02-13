India Extends Help to China to Fight Coronavirus, Sends Medical Supplies, Equipment Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: India has extended its support to China by sending medical supplies, equipments and other materials amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to a latest update by ANI, Vardhan stated that he was briefed by Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya that the ministry has already stocked medicines and other necessary requirements if any untoward incident like China occurs in India. Vardhan further added saying that the three patients who have been tested positive of the deadly virus cases in India are now stable.

"We are monitoring the 3 cases in India very minutely. We have traced their contact history. We are really grateful that everybody is contributing. We are doing everything, so do not panic", Vardhan said. On Thursday, the overall death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak in China mounted to 1,367, with 52,526 confirmed cases.

The Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, registered the largest one-day increase in infections and deaths on Wednesday. The coronavirus disease, which is now officially named COVID-19, killed as many as 242 in one single day on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s How 2019-nCoV Spreads in Humans.

The WHO on Tuesday officially named the disease COVID-19, while the virus which causes it has been called SARS-CoV-2 (changed from its provisional name 2019-nCoV) by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. In COVID-19, "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus, "D" for "disease" and "-19" for "2019" - as the outbreak was first detected December 31. China Issues Order for Disposal of Coronavirus Fatalities, Says Dead Bodies Should Be Cremated and Not Buried.

The Indian government on Thursday assured all assistance to the two Indians who were confirmed to have been infected with the deadly coronavirus aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama in Japan. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian embassy in Tokyo was providing assistance to the crew and passengers.