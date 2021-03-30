New Delhi, March 30: Transactions at branches remain affected when banks observes a holiday. Bank holidays, sometimes, stretch for 2-4 days when a festival or a national holiday arrives right before the weekend or after it. Bank holidays differ from state to state because of state-level holidays and festivals. In this articles, we will tell you about the number of days when banks will remain shut in different states of the country. Bank Holidays To Affect Transactions Between March 27 to April 4, 2021? Fake News Claiming Banks Would Work Just 1 Day During the 9 Days Goes Viral.

As per the calendar, banks will remain closed only for a day (apart from Sundays and second and fourth Saturday) on April 2 in Andaman and Nicobar, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. In Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadeep, banks will be operational all days in April except on Sundays and second and fourth Saturday. Banks in Jharkhand and Telangana will be shut for five days in addition to usual holidays. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, there will be four days off for banks in April apart from usual holidays. Banks will remain shut for two days in addition to Sundays and second and fourth Saturday in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and Punjab.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in April 2021:

List of bank holidays (Photo Credits: File Image)

Banks in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand will remain shut for three days in April 2021 apart from usual holidays. Saturday bank holidays will be the same across all the states and union territories in India for all private sector and public sector banks.

