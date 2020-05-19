E-Pass For Inter-State Travel During Lockdown 4: Check How to Apply For Travel Pass on serviceonline.gov.in/epass/

Police checking travel passes during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 19: The Centre, which extending the nationwide lockdown till May 31, has allowed inter-state movement of private vehicles and buses with certain conditions. As per relaxed norms for the lockdown, stranded individuals can travel to another state after obtaining e-passes. While each state has its own portal to issue an e-pass, the Centre has made the process easier by launching a single-point access website serviceonline.gov.in/epass/ where people can apply for travel passes. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The portal serviceonline.gov.in/epass/, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is just a redirect service to help you navigate to the right website for your state. For example, if you want to travel to Uttar Pradesh, select the state. The website will then show me a hyperlink for the Uttar Pradesh e-pass website. As of now, the portal has e-permits for 17 states only, excluding major states like Delhi and Rajasthan. How to Apply Online For Curfew Pass to Travel During Coronavirus Lockdown in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Delhi And Other Cities.

Once you are directed to the page of your requested state's portal, you need to fill details such as mobile number and vehicle number to apply for an e-pass. After submitting necessary documents, which include a health certificate, the applicant will receive an SMS. If the application is approved and e-pass is issued, another SMS carrying download link will be sent to your mobile number. The applicant can download the e-pass and travel on the route mentioned.

At the time of writing, the Centre's portal has recieved a total of 3,357,200 applications. Out of these only 1,169,761 applications were passed and e-passes issued. Whereas, 1,188,083 requests for travel pass were turned down and 999,356 applications were under process.