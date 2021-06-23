Are you an online retailer looking for a team of subject matter experts and sales agents that can help improve customer satisfaction and turn your company’s customer support from a cost center to a profit center? If so, then your company needs HelpGrid, the BPO call center that offers businesses two solutions: Inbound customer support and outbound abandoned cart recovery.

About HelpGrid

Established in 2017, HelpGrid is a subsidiary of the Yomali Group created to help service online retailers. Though the company was initially focused on only inbound customer service, it evolved to provide solutions for outbound abandoned cart recovery to benefit its customers.

HelpGrid currently employs over 200 professionals worldwide in locations such as the United States, Romania, Philippines, Malta, Brazil, and more. Each month the company helps recover millions of dollars in lost sales which gets returned to their clients while also increasing customer satisfaction and assisting clients to improve their Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

HelpGrid’s employees would agree that the company is a great place to work because they put their agents first. After all, without them, they wouldn’t have a business. Furthermore, the company promotes a positive workplace where hierarchies are nonexistent. At HelpGrid, only the best ideas win, so they love testing new ideas and finding novel ways to help their clients grow their online businesses.

What Value Can HelpGrid Bring To Your Company?

First and foremost, HelpGrid provides inbound customer support services for online retailers. Their customer service representatives are an extension of the client’s brand, so they fully understand the client’s products and policies. Essentially, when you partner with HelpGrid, their agents work to resolve customer concerns over the phone quickly and professionally. You can rest assured knowing your customers are treated with the utmost respect, and every communication reflects your brand’s integrity from start to finish.

This is important for most online retailers because it helps with people management. And if you’ve ever dealt with customer service, then you know that not all representatives are created equal. Most people have experienced long waits to be connected with an agent, only to be met with someone who is unenthusiastic and under-trained who conveys feelings of not caring about the issue at hand. With HelpGrid, this is not the case! Every customer is met with an agent who is well-trained, happy, and ready to resolve issues quickly by providing five-star service!

Perhaps the best part is that HelpGrid cuts down on customer service costs. Let’s face it, training staff and dealing with the headaches associated with managing people can take an entrepreneur’s concentration away from driving sales. So, when partnering with HelpGrid, they handle the customer service portion while you focus on increasing revenue.

The other service offered by HelpGrid is outbound abandoned cart recovery. HelpGrid’s sales agents contact interested buyers who didn’t make it past the checkout process on their client’s behalf. The company uses a comprehensive approach to turn abandoned carts into sales by dialing, texting, and emailing using LIVE agents. If your company isn’t already utilizing this kind of service, you may be missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales each month. On average, websites have one abandoned cart for every purchase that’s completed. With HelpGrid, for every five abandoned carts, at least one converts into a customer. This is a hassle-free service that requires no extra effort but brings in additional revenue monthly.

To put this in perspective, let’s take a look at a real-world example. Bepp Media partnered with HelpGrid in July 2020 with ten offers and monthly sales of $31,000. By April 2021, HelpGrid had helped the company recover abandoned carts and increase its monthly sales to $350,000. This is over 10X growth in just ten short months!

Getting Started With HelpGrid

HelpGrid makes the onboarding process simple! Account managers work with clients every step of the way, so there’s no need to worry about the integration process. In the event there are technical difficulties, HelpGrid also has engineers on standby, ready to fix the problem quickly. Once the setup process is done, clients can focus on other elements of the business, and HelpGrid will handle the rest.

There are no setup fees, long-term commitments, or catches. HelpGrid is all about results, and they’ll even provide you with ongoing performance reports. So, your company has nothing to lose but a lot of revenue to gain!

In the end, HelpGrid is proud of the impact the company makes in the lives of its clients, partners, and agents. The fact that the company employs agents around the world is based on the principle that talent is global and even agents living outside the US need a good income stream to support their families. So, if you’re looking for inbound customer support and abandoned cart recovery services, look no further than HelpGrid. Their services are fully customizable, flexible, exceed client expectations, and offer an unparalleled return on investment!