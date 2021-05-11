You’ve probably noticed that customers keep demanding more from the brands they choose. Though many people credit this to the coming of age of Millennials and Generation Z, it’s happening for other reasons. In fact, two main factors are contributing to the uptick in what could be described as consumer finickiness.

The first is widespread competition between sellers. People have more choices than ever, no matter what they want to buy. Very few industries are completely owned by one or two companies. This allows buyers to enjoy tremendous purchasing power, as well as the ability to flit back and forth. It also puts the pressure on you to go the extra mile in all areas.

The second explanation for buyers switching loyalties is the transparency between corporations and consumers. Today, shoppers can align their preferred brands with their beliefs. By visiting a company’s site or social page, they can determine the corporate stance on anything. Social beliefs. Environmental practices. Even team member diversity. Everything’s front and center.

Knowing these facts, businesses are starting to revamp many of their processes and procedures. Their goal is simple: Advance their customer experience (CX). After all, the CX is the one differentiator that all organizations can and should tout. Having a reputation for a unique CX can drive fandom and help your company stand out.

Yet as you know, off-the-charts CX can be notoriously tough to master. It’s hardly a set-it-and-forget-it venture. Even service experts who’ve been in the field for years have trouble keeping up with consumers’ demands. For instance, is it possible to give exceptional CX in real time without overstretching resources? And how can companies identify and reduce CX friction points before they affect a brand’s profitability or reputation? Those questions and many others keep plenty of leaders up at night.

Removing big (and small) obstacles to CX success

The answer to all the nagging CX questions shouldn’t come as a huge surprise: It’s in all the data that’s available. The majority of CX encounters and transactions happen digitally, which opens the door to massive amounts of collectable information. Most companies are sitting on piles of data—you might be swimming in it now. However, knowing how to use your raw data to boost CX can be perplexing and frustrating.

That’s where Experience.com’s data-driven solutions can help bridge your CX gaps and hone your team’s CX acumen.

The Experience.com platform serves as a cloud-based partner for corporate CX teams. Experience.com automatically collects customer experience data for the important customer interactions with your team, and then analyzes the data, triggering powerful workflows so you can take action immediately. This enables your employees to impact experiences while they are still happening, and gives your company leaders the data and dashboards to determine how to move forward.

To be sure, other providers may offer some aspects of Experience.com’s key platform features. But no other system offers an identically comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to help brands institute off-the-charts CX. Strategically, Experience.com enables you to heal several key customer pain points that can otherwise mar your corporation’s CX.

Pain Point #1: Disconnects between what you’re giving consumers and what they want.

Many companies assume they know what customers want and need. Experience.com backs up your intuition with here-and-now facts. The system analyzes all your key customer interactions (and reactions) searching for red flags in the form of dissatisfaction to trigger immediate alerts to the right people who can take action in the moment - impacting an experience while it is still happening.

Knowing a customer’s dissatisfaction immediately gives your company the chance to solve the underlying problem in the moment, before they leave or tell others about the poor experience, damaging your brand reputation. Plus, when you know what exact interactions cause your business to fall out of favor with some audiences, you can remedy processes and coach your team effectively.

Pain Point #2: Outdated feedback surveys that no longer resonate with customers.

Imagine if you’d spent 2020 changing your workflows based on a 2019 customer survey. Your company messaging and solutions would be hopelessly outdated. After all, the Covid pandemic changed consumer expectations rapidly. Looking at data from after-the-fact, long form surveys only helps your next customers, not the customer in the moment. Long feedback surveys generally produce low response rates, and the data you receive can be skewed, due to delay in send.

As Scott Harris, Experience.com founder and CEO, points out, his company’s product reaches out “in the moment — during an experience with a particular employee or product, at a specific time… [to] alter and amplify outcomes in real time.” Experience.com data enables you to make choices based on current information, in the moment, with engaging CX campaigns that produce incredible response rates (the average response rate for Experience.com surveys is over 55%). Feedback requests are automatically triggered by the point-of-sale, customer relationship management, and other data sources you already use, removing the manual effort out of CX data collection, so you can capture data at scale, for every individual employee, department, location - however your business is structured.

Pain Point #3: Employees who aren’t empowered to make a difference.

You can’t deliver a strong-as-nails CX without resilient, engaged employees. However, employees often lament that they don’t have the authority or ability to truly make an impact. With Experience.com’s tools, you can feel more comfortable allowing them to have freedom to make data-backed decisions.

Consider this situation: A customer is displeased. Using the Experience.com platform as a resource, your CX representative could figure out how to fix the situation immediately. Your employee is empowered with data on specific interactions, so they wouldn’t be taking stabs in the dark. Instead, the employee’s moves would be backed by data culled from the Experience.com platform. That data is then used in employee CX leaderboards, benchmarked, and can even be integrated as part of your employee compensation programs, so you can celebrate your team’s CX prowess.

Pain Point #4: Uneven CX communications.

Consumers expect consistency across their brand communications. When interactions are uneven, shoppers become less likely to make future purchases. That’s a huge problem, especially for companies in extremely competitive marketplaces like ecommerce.

Experience.com helps you create streamlined customer journeys that promote reliable communications across all platforms. In other words, no matter who in your organization your customer talks to or interacts with, your CX will remain consistently excellent. The Experience.com platform is flexible enough to collect feedback about multiple people per interaction as part of customer journey-based campaigns, so you have a 360-degree view of how your customers view your individual employees and brand as a whole.

Your customers are the reason you can keep the lights on and continue to make a difference. Show them you’re listening by adding the power and performance of Experience.com to your tech stack.