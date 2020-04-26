Indian Army Guns Down 4 Terrorists in 2 Separate Operations in Pulwama & Anantnag; 54 Terrorists Killed So Far in 2020

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pulwama, April 26: The Indian Army killed four terrorists in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Anantnag districts within 24 hours on April 24 and April 25. Defence PRO, Udhampur in a tweet said, “Despite commitments towards fighting #COVID, Army has kept terrorists on the run for their life, their numbers as well as leadership remains at the lowest ebb.” Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak.

The Defence PRO stated that the Indian Army has consistently dominated Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland, eliminating the terrorist cadres and their leadership. “This has further strengthened the security grid in the Valley,” he added.

The Indian Army has neutralised 54 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley so far this year. Out of the total terrorists eliminated 22 were gunned down in April. Last year, the Indian forces killed 160 terrorists. It was a 30 percent fall in terrorist incidents as compared to 2018. Indian Army Has 8 Coronavirus Positive Cases So Far, Says Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Notably, the Indian Army has also launched “Operation Namaste” to help the Central government in Combating COVID-19. As part of this operation, the Army has established several quarantine camps across India. The Indian Army has also taken over the responsibility of managing the largest quarantine centre at Delhi’s Narela during the daytime.