Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of January 28, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Information Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2020 12:42 PM IST
Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, January 28: The lottery results for the states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala and Nagaland will be announced online on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 on the Lottery Sambad website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lucky draw results online without any hassle. The lottery results for West Bengal state lottery, Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery online at official website of Lottery Sambad lotterysambadresult.in.

The Lottery Sambad lottery is held three times everyday. The lucky draw is held on all the days in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland with different lottery names each day. The lottery results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11:55 am4 pm  and 8 pm  respectively. The lucky draw results for Kerala state will also be released later in the day.

The result for the Sikkim state lottery named 'Dear Admire Morning' has been released online on the official website of Lottery Sambad. The lucky winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. According to details on the Lottery Sambad website, the price of the lottery ticket is Rs 6.

The result for the West Bengal state lottery for Tuesday is named 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner will get a price of Rs 50 Lakh. The Nagaland state lottery for Tuesday is named as 'Dear Parrot Evening' and the lucky winner will get a cash award of Rs 1 Crore.

