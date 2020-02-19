Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 19, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 19: The online lottery results for the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, and Nagaland will be announced on Wednesday, February 19 at the Lottery Sambad website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw, can check the lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery online at official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in. The Lottery Sambad lottery results for Sikkim state lottery will be declared at 11.55 am on Wednesday, for West Bengal, the lottery results will be announced at 4 pm while for Nagaland state lottery, the lucky draw winner list will be out at 8 pm on February 19.

In Sikkim, the state lottery for Wednesday is named as 'Dear Cherished Morning'. The lucky draw winner will win Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will get Rs 9000. The third prize winner in the Sikkim lottery will be awarded Rs 500 while the fourth prize would be Rs 250. As per the official lottery sambad website, the lottery ticket price for the state lottery ticket in Sikkim is just Rs 6.

In West Bengal, the state lottery for Wednesday is named as 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak'. The first prize winner will win Rs 50 Lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 9000 followed by Rs 500 for the third prize winner. The ticket prize remains the same i.e. Rs 6. In Nagaland, the state lottery for Wednesday is named as 'Dear Eagle Evening' where the lucky draw winner will get an award of Rs 1 crore. The second prize is Rs 9000 while the third prize is Rs 500.

Also, the lucky draw lottery results for Kerala Lottery will be out today and can be viewed online on the official website. The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland.