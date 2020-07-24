New Delhi, July 24: The lottery results for West Bengal lottery sambad and Nagaland lottery sambad will be announced today. The Friday results for Sikkim lottery has already been announced at the Lottery Sambad website. People who have brought ticket can check lucky draw result of July 24 at lotterysambadresult.in. Every day, Sambad lottery results are out at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland, respectively.

The lottery sambad sold in Sikkim on Friday is known as "Dear Treasure Morning". In West Bengal, Friday's Sambad Lottery is called "Dear Bangabhumi Ajay", while the Nagaland lottery is called "Dear Vulture Evening". All three lotteries carry a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Besides Sambad Lottery, results for Kerala lottery will be declared this evening. On Friday, Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-183 results will be out. While the first prize is Rs 70 lakh, the second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

