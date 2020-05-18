Punjab Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Salons, Private Offices to Open; Here's What's Allowed And Not Allowed in Non-Containment Zones

Punjab police during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 18: The Punjab government, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has announced a slew of relaxations in the lockdown which has been extended till May 31. Under the revised guidelines for the lockdown, movement of individuals is allowed from 7 am to 7 pm across Punjab except in containment zones. While barbershops, haircut salons and private offices are allowed to open, all educational institutes, cinema halls, gymnasium and religious places will remain shut. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

During the lockdown, movement of public transport vehicles, cabs and auto-rickshaws is allowed across Punjab, except in containment zones, with limited passengers. Four-wheelers and cab aggregator would be limited to one driver and two passengers. For rickshaws and auto-rickshaws with one driver or puller and two passengers will be allowed. For two-wheelers and bicycles, it would be limited to one rider or wife and husband or with one minor child.

OPDs at all government and private hospitals will remain open in all non-containment zones, while entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums will be closed across the state during the lockdown. Restaurants and food joints can open for home delivery and takeaway orders. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,242 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Coronavirus Tally Reaches 96,169, Death Toll Mounts to 3,029.

What is Open or Will Remain Shut in Non-Containment Zones of Punjab During Lockdown:

Amid a decline in the daily count of new cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh last week announced replacement of the strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 with limited public transport resumption. Punjab has recorded 1,964 coronavirus cases so far, including 35 deaths and 1,366 recoveries.