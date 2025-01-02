Delhi, January 2: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed the release of the GATE 2025 admit cards, now scheduled for January 7. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official GATE 2025 website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, using their enrolment ID and password.

The GATE 2025 written examination is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. Conducted in English, the three-hour test offers 30 different test papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two. The question formats include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The admit card will provide vital details such as the candidate's name, exam date, time, venue, and instructions to be followed. Candidates must review the information carefully to avoid any discrepancies.

Steps to Download GATE 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the “GATE Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your registration ID and password on the login page.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Review the details and download the hall ticket.

Print a copy to bring to the exam centre.

Applicants are advised to stay updated via the official website for further announcements or changes regarding the examination. The GATE 2025 admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

