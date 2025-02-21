Mumbai, February 21: Supporting the backbone of the nation, the eAnnadata Scheme was launched to empower farmers with financial and agricultural assistance. Introduced by eAnnadata Welfare and Development India Limited, the initiative ensures that farmers receive discounts on essential goods, fertilisers, seeds, and farming equipment. It also provides subsidies on organic and natural farming resources, promoting sustainable agriculture. With additional services like grievance redressal and training programs, the scheme focuses on overall farmer welfare.

The eAnnadata Scheme issues a special ID card that enables farmers to access subsidies and key services at eAnnadata Canteens and Care Centers across India. This initiative ensures farmers receive support in education, healthcare, and crop cultivation, making them self-sufficient. Those who are unaware of how to register can scroll below for details. What Is Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme, Set To Be Implemented in Andhra Pradesh Government? From Eligibility To Document List and How To Apply, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

What Is eAnnadata Scheme?

The eAnnadata Scheme is a farmer welfare initiative launched by eAnnadata Welfare and Development India Limited in collaboration with the World Development Organisation. Introduced on National Farmer’s Day (December 23, 2020), the scheme aims to empower farmers by providing financial assistance, agricultural resources, and essential services at subsidised rates. Under this initiative, farmers receive a 12-digit unique ID card, granting them access to discounts of up to 50 per cent on agricultural inputs, daily-use items, and essential goods.

The scheme also includes grievance redressal services, training programs, and crop promotion initiatives to improve farmers’ livelihoods and support sustainable farming. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment Date: Farmers To Receive 19th Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in February 2025? Check Latest Update Here.

Eligibility Criteria for eAnnadata Scheme

To be eligible for the eAnnadata Scheme, the applicant must be a landholding farmer with up to 2 hectares of cultivable land as recorded in the state or union territory's land records as of February 1, 2019. Institutional landholders and high-income individuals, including former and current government officials, income taxpayers, and professionals such as doctors, engineers, and lawyers, are not eligible. The scheme primarily aims to benefit small and marginal farmers, ensuring they receive financial aid, subsidies, and essential farming resources.

Steps to Apply for eAnnadata Scheme

Visit the Nearest Center: Farmers can visit their Service Branch or eAnnadata Care Center, which is located in their block or village. Collect the Registration Form: Obtain the eAnnadata Card registration form from the centre or download it from the official website eannadata.in. Fill in the Details: Enter personal details, landholding information, and contact details as required. Attach Required Documents: Submit copies of your Aadhaar card, land records, bank details, and passport-size photo. Submit the Application: Hand over the completed form along with the documents to the concerned authority. Verification Process: The authorities will review the application and verify eligibility based on land records and other criteria. Receive eAnnadata Card: Upon approval, the eAnnadata Card will be delivered via Indian Post within 45 days or can be downloaded online.

The eAnnadata Scheme is a crucial initiative aimed at empowering farmers with financial aid, subsidies, and essential agricultural resources. The eAnnadata Card, valid for three years, provides up to 50 per cent discounts on essential goods, fertilisers, and farming equipment. Farmers can check their registration status online and receive their cards via Indian Post within 45 days. This scheme plays a vital role in improving farmers' livelihoods and ensuring their long-term economic stability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).