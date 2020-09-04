New Delhi, September 4: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader and a convict in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case Sajjan Kumar on health grounds. The top court, while rejecting the bail plea said that the appeal against the conviction in the case might be taken up for hearing after the Supreme Court starts its physical hearing.

The apex court also noted that the medical report of Sajjan Kumar stated that his hospitalisation was not needed at this time, and therefore he should not remain in hospital. In May this year also, the top court had rejected Kumar's bail plea. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy, after examining Kumar's medical report, had said, "you do not need any medical hospitalisation". Supreme Court Orders No Relief for Sajjan Kumar, Bail Application to be Considered in July.

Tweet by ANI:

The Court, while refusing to grant the bail, notes that the medical report of Sajjan Kumar states that his hospitalisation is not needed at this time, and therefore he should not remain in hospital. https://t.co/FVzLCNsfVP — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Kumar and Balwan Khokhar, who has also sought parole in the case, are serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail in the riot case after the Delhi High Court convicted them in December 2018. Khokhar's life sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018, while it had reversed Kumar's acquittal by the trial court in 2013. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: CBI Opposes Sajjan Kumar's Bail.

They were convicted in a case related to the killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area, Palam Colony, in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. Riots had broken out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).