22 New AIIMS Announced by Narendra Modi Govt in India; Here's The State-Wise List of all AIIMS announced under PMSSY

AIIMS in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 17: In a bid to provide good healthcare facilities in India, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said that a total of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up across the country. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Ashwini Choubey stated that 22 new AIIMS that have been announced and approved by the Union Government will be established in various States of the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

An official release by the government, of the 22 new centers, six AIIMS in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar, Raipur in Chattisgarh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand are already functional. In addition to the above AIIMS Centers, OPD services have been started in AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Nagpur and AIIMS Bathinda. AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi Complains About Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's The State-Wise List of All AIIMS in India Under PMSSY:

Sl. Phase STATE Location of AIIMS 1. Phase I Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 2. Odisha Bhubaneswar 3. Rajasthan Jodhpur 4. Bihar Patna 5. Chattisgarh Raipur 6. Uttarakhand Rishikesh 7. Phase-II Uttar Pradesh Raebareli 8. Phase-IV Andhra Pradesh Mangalagiri 9. West Bengal Kalyani 10. Maharashtra Nagpur 11. Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur 12. Phase-V Punjab Bathinda 13. Assam Guwahati 14. Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur 15. JAMMU AND KASHMIR Vijaypur, Samba in Jammu 16. JAMMU AND KASHMIR Awantipora in Kashmir 17. Tamil Nadu Madurai 18. Bihar Darbhanga 19. Phase VI Jharkhand Deoghar 20. Gujarat Rajkot 21 Phase-VII Telangana Bibinagar 22 Phase-VIII Haryana Manethi in Rewari District

While the country reels under the coronavirus outbreak, Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS, New Delhi had listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique last week. Washing hands properly may play a pivotal role in preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. "Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands' palms and between your fingers and under your nails", he had said.