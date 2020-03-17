22 New AIIMS Announced by Narendra Modi Govt in India; Here's The State-Wise List of all AIIMS announced under PMSSY

New Delhi, March 17: In a bid to provide good healthcare facilities in India, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said that a total of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up across the country. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Ashwini Choubey stated that 22 new AIIMS that have been announced and approved by the Union Government will be established in various States of the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).
An official release by the government, of the 22 new centers, six AIIMS in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar, Raipur in Chattisgarh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand are already functional. In addition to the above AIIMS Centers, OPD services have been started in AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Nagpur and AIIMS Bathinda. AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi Complains About Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.
Here's The State-Wise List of All AIIMS in India Under PMSSY:
|Sl.
|Phase
|STATE
|Location of AIIMS
|1.
|Phase I
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
|2.
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar
|3.
|Rajasthan
|Jodhpur
|4.
|Bihar
|Patna
|5.
|Chattisgarh
|Raipur
|6.
|Uttarakhand
|Rishikesh
|7.
|Phase-II
|Uttar Pradesh
|Raebareli
|8.
|Phase-IV
|Andhra Pradesh
|Mangalagiri
|9.
|West Bengal
|Kalyani
|10.
|Maharashtra
|Nagpur
|11.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gorakhpur
|12.
|Phase-V
|Punjab
|Bathinda
|13.
|Assam
|Guwahati
|14.
|Himachal Pradesh
|Bilaspur
|15.
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|Vijaypur, Samba in Jammu
|16.
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|Awantipora in Kashmir
|17.
|Tamil Nadu
|Madurai
|18.
|Bihar
|Darbhanga
|19.
|Phase VI
|Jharkhand
|Deoghar
|20.
|Gujarat
|Rajkot
|21
|Phase-VII
|Telangana
|Bibinagar
|22
|Phase-VIII
|Haryana
|Manethi in Rewari District
While the country reels under the coronavirus outbreak, Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS, New Delhi had listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique last week. Washing hands properly may play a pivotal role in preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. "Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands' palms and between your fingers and under your nails", he had said.