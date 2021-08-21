New Delhi, August 21: A couple of developments took place this week concerning government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission. The latest update came from Uttar Pradesh where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced 11 percent increase in rate of dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees. Now, UP state government employees will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

A piece of good news arrives for central government employees who get paid as per the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. The Centre has hiked DA by 25 percent for employees of central government and central autonomous bodies, a report said. Following the DA hike, which came into effect from July 1, the employees, receiving pay under the 6th Pay Commission, will get 189 percent of their basic pay as dearness allowance. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

Prior to the hike, these employees would get DA at the rate of 164 percent. Notably, the Centre had restored three increments in DA due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 from July 1 for those who get paid under the 7th Pay Commission. Now, such central government employees will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that the Centre is likely to announce another hike in DA for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. A hike of 3 percent could be announced in mid-September, the report added. DA is usually hiked twice in a year - in January and July. Last time, the Centre had hiked DA by 4 percent in January this year. However, this increment and two previous hikes, announced in 2020, came into effect from July 1, 2021.

