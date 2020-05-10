Ajit Jogi, Former Chhattisgarh CM, Slips Into Coma After Cardiac Arrest, Doctor Says 'Next 48-Hour Very Critical'

Former CM of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Raipur, May 10: Chhattisgarh Janata Congress president and former chief minister of state, Ajit Jogi, went into coma on Sunday. Doctors claim that his condition is very critical, as it will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines. Jogi is admitted in Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur after suffering from a major cardiac arrest.

Informing about the health update, Shree Narayana Hospital said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is in a coma, his condition is critical. It will be ascertained in the next 48 hours how his body is responding to medicines." Ajit Jogi Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Put on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical.

Here's what Shree Narayana Hospital said:

Earlier on Saturday, Ajit jogi's son -- Amit Jogi -- stated that his father's condition is 'extremely critical' and he is battling for life. The 74-year-old bureaucrat-turned politician has been put on ventilator at Shree Narayana Hospital. His family members said Jogi collapsed in lawn of his residence lawn around noon as a tamarind seed got stuck in his neck, causing a cardiac arrest.