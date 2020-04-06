AQI in Delhi Slips Into 'Unhealthy' Category at 172, A Day After People Burst Firecrackers Amid '9 PM, 9 Minutes' 'Diya Jalaao' Appeal by PM Narendra Modi

Delhi AQI slips (Photo Credits: File Image)

Delhi, April 6: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital slipped into the 'unhealthy' category on Monday, days after it remained in the satisfactory zone. The AQI on Monday was recorded at 172 before 9 am. On Sunday, firecrackers were burst as people took part in PM Narendra Modi's call for solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak. Crackers And Fireworks Heard And Seen Amid '9 PM, 9 Minutes' as People Switch Off Lights And Light Diyas, Candles On PM Narendra Modi's Appeal During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Not only in New Delhi but across several parts in the country, as people switched off all the lights in their residence and lit diyas, fireworks were seen and crackers were heard. Infact, ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the AQI in the national capital had improved. According to SAFAR, while there was a 63 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide, PM 2.5 has reduced by 49 percent due to the lockdown that was called to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Twitterati Unimpressed With COVIDIOTS for Celebrating Diwali Early With Crackers and Fireworks Amid PM Modi’s #9Baje9Minute Diya Jalao Campaign.

PM Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off all the lights in their homes on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes and light diyas, candles to show their solidarity with the nation fighting the pandemic. However, some went an extra level, by bursting the crackers. They even went to the extent of going down to the streets, bursting crackers and fireworks.