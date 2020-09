New Delhi, September 9: An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in the barracks of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday. The police received a call at around 4 am on Wednesday that 38-year-old Tek Bahadur Thapa has hung himself from a ceiling fan inside the barrack. Officials from South Avenue Police Station reached the spot and took the jawan to hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors. UP Policeman Tests Coronavirus Positive, Dies by Suicide.

"The reason for the suicide is not known also no suicide note has been found yet. We are investigating the matter," said Additional DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav. Sources said that Thapa was undergoing treatment for hypertension in the Base hospital. Thapa was posted in Gorkha Rifles and was a resident of Nepal. According to the police, he took the extreme step when his roommates were asleep. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an inquiry initiated.

