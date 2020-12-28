Guwahati, December 28: The Assam government will table a bill in the assembly to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa on Monday. The bill will be tabled by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After the passage of the bill, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end. At present, there are 683 government-run madrassas in the state. Once the bill is passed, 97 Sanskrit tols would also be handed over to Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University. Assam Govt to Give Financial Aid of Rs 50,000 Each to 2 Lakh Youths to Boost Entrepreneurship.

Sarma in a tweet said, "Today I shall introduce a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa. Once the bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by the Muslim League government in pre-Independence Assam." Assam Will Shut Down All Govt-Run Madrasas From November, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On December 13, the Assam cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal approved the proposal to close down all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools). After the meeting, the state education minister had said, "These Sanskrit tols would be converted into centres of learning and research where Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism would be studied. Irrespective of religion, Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism would be taught in these converted educational institutions making Assam the first Indian state to teach on these themes."

Sarma earlier stated that the state government had been spending Rs 260 crore annually for running the madrassas and the government cannot spend public money for religious teaching. "In order to bring uniformity, teaching the Quran at the cost of government exchequer could not be allowed to continue," he had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).