Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Begins Today, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Performs Puja Ahead of it

Proposed Ram Mandir Structure (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ayodhya, May 26: Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Tuesday announced the construction of the Ram temple from today. According to a Times Now report, ahead of the construction work, a puja was also performed. After 27 years, on March 25, 2020, Lord Ram Lalla was moved out of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and the idol was shifted in a palanquin to Manas Bhawan in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Donations Affected Due to COVID-19 Spread And Lockdown, Body Receives Rs 4.70 Crore in 2 Month.

Before the construction of the temple, work involved in removing debris and land levelling at the site. During this process, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were also discovered.

Despite the lockdown, devotees continued to make online donations for the construction of the temple. According to an IANS report, Rs 4.60 crore donation cama in two separate official accounts of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust since March 25, when the first phase of the lockdown was announced. The devotees were of the belief that more donations would flow in after the lockdown gets lifted.