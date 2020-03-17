Bangalore Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Techie Assaulted by Man For Not Having a Lighter

Representational Imgae (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bengaluru, March 25: In a shocking incident in the city, a woman techie was assaulted by a man who asked her for a lighter. According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the man grabbed her by her t-shirt. The complainant filed a report at Jeevan Bheema Nagar police station. The incident took place when she got down from her company cab at 1:30 am on Sunday. The 23-year-old girl was calling her PG owner right in front of her accommodation as it was closed. The man approached her and asked her for the lighter.

When she didn't have one, the man assaulted her and hit her on her left arm. He was behaving in an extremely unruly manner. He expressed his irritation at the woman that if she can return home this late, how can she not have a lighter. The man fled from the spot only when she realised that the woman was dialling police number for help. Police have registered the case and they are probing the matter. Bengaluru Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Neighbour After He Tries to Save Wife From Him During a Fight.

In another incident from the city a month back, a 35-year-old man sustained grave injuries after he tried to save his wife from an attack. According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the man was stabbed on his stomach with a knife. The incident happened on Saturday midnight when his neighbour was fighting with his wife and this disturbed the victim Srinivas and his wife Nirmala who were trying to sleep late in the night.