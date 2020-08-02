Chennai, August 2: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday was tested coronavirus positive. He has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The 80-year-old was under quarantine at the Raj Bhawan for seven days since July 29.

Issuing a health bulletin on Sunday, the Kauvery hospital administration said, as quoted by The News Minute, "The Honourable Governor of Tamilnadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessments at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation" Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital.

Here's the PTI alert:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolation: Hospital buelltin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2020

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Governor opted for quarantine at the Raj Bhawan for seven days after 84 persons in Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus. Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 30, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu recorded 5879 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,51,738. However, 4034 people have died due to coronavirus.

