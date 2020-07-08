Srinagar, July 8: Jammu and Kashmir IPS Officer Basant Rath has been suspended with immediate effect, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday. In its statement, the MHA said that the IPS officer has been suspended in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which was brought to the notice of the Government. According to reports, Rath, a 2000 batch IPS officer, who was posted as IGP Home Guards in the Union Territory, had filed a written complaint against DGP Dilbag Singh in Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

According to several media reports, Rath has had multiple run-ins with his seniors in the past. A report by PTI states that a letter, allegedly written by Rath expresses apprehension about his safety due to "certain activities" of the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, had gone viral on the social media. IGP Officer Basant Rath Allegedly Slaps Man, Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

Here's the tweet:

The letter, purportedly written by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rath, was quoted by PTI saying, "I''m writing you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am doing it as a private citizen of the country. In my personal capacity. Not as a civil servant. Not as a policeman". The letter dated June 25, which has been addressed to the Gandhinagar police station SHO, does not seek registration of an FIR, but wants it to be made "a part of daily diary".

