Bengaluru, December 13: A couple from Bihar was arrested for allegedly kidnapping two minor siblings from here, police said on Wednesday. A six-year-old girl and her eight-month-old brother were rescued and later reunited with their parents, they said. The couple -- Pramila Devi and her husband Balaram -- was caught after found acting in a suspicious manner with the two children at Yeshwantpur Railway Station here, police said.

After abducting the children from Kodigehalli on Tuesday, the couple was planning to flee to their hometown in Bihar along with them. The kidnapping incident was captured on a CCTV camera wherein the two siblings were seen playing on the road and being approached by a woman. After interacting with the accused woman, the girl along with the toddler were seen going with her.

After the siblings went missing, their parents frantically started searching for them but when they failed to locate them in their area, they approached police and a case under IPC sections of kidnapping was registered, a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, the couple told police that they did not have children after marriage and so they planned to kidnap these children and take them to their native place in Bihar. However, we need to verify this version and further investigation is underway to ascertain the facts," he said.