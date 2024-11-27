Bengaluru, November 27: Bengaluru residents and those in surrounding districts will experience significant power disruptions today, November 27, and the following day, November 28, due to scheduled maintenance and repair work by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The outages will affect both residential and commercial areas. Scheduled disruptions are necessary for ongoing maintenance, including service connection upgrades, tree trimming, and grid system improvements.

The power cuts are expected to occur during specific hours, and BESCOM has urged the public to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience. On Wednesday, power disruptions will occur between 10 AM and 3 PM, while Thursday’s outages will extend from 9 AM to 5 PM. These outages are part of routine maintenance activities aimed at ensuring the reliability of the power supply network. The work will include replacing damaged components and necessary grid operations system updates. ‘No Place in India Beats Bengaluru’: Startup Founder’s Landlord Becomes Tech Advisor, Offering Business Guidance and Networking, Netizen React.

Timings and List of Areas Affected by Power Outage

On Wednesday, November 27, the power supply will be disrupted from 10 AM to 3 PM in areas including Lakshmi Layout, South City Apartments, Kammanahalli, Shantiniketan, and surrounding locations. On Thursday, from 9 AM to 5 PM, power cuts will affect a wider range of areas, including Airport Road, Kodihalli, HAL II and III Stage, Venkateswara Colony, Bhoomi Reddy Colony, Domlur II Stage, Defence Colony, Old and New Thippasandra, MG Road, Church Street, St Mark's Road, Lavelle Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Richmond Road, Kasturba Road, Dickenson Road, Ashok Nagar, Primrose Road, Residency Road, Trinity Circle, Ulsoor Road, Murphy Town, and BEML Layout. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Visiting Relatives in Nelamangala Found Dead in Bathroom With ‘Strange Marks’ on Face, Probe Launched.

These outages are due to essential maintenance work carried out by BESCOM. In addition to Bengaluru, certain areas in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts will also experience power cuts from 9 AM to 11 AM due to service connection work for domestic lighting in Bagepalli. Affected areas include Madlakhana, Marasanapalli, Doranalapalli, and Brahmanahalli. In West Bengaluru, Rajajinagara will face outages from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM due to preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and damaged jump replacements in the RMU.

Lastly, the Ramanagara district will experience a power cut from 11 AM to 1 PM, with disruptions in Thirumalegowdanadoddi, Kanchidoddi, Nijiyappanadoddi, Adhishakthihalli, and Channegowdanadoddi due to jungle clearing and grid maintenance work. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise disruptions caused by the power cuts. BESCOM assures that the maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the stability and efficiency of the power supply system.

