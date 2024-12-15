The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced water cuts in the city on Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KMC said that temporary water supply disruption will take place from 9 AM on Monday, December 16, to 6 AM on Tuesday, December 17, due to maintenance work at the IGWTP-Tallah Pumping Station system. "Filtered water supply will be temporarily stopped at IGWTP (Palta Water Works) from 9:00 am on 16 December to 6:00 am on 17 December 2024 for installation and repair of higher diameter valves, electro-mechanical devices, H.T. pumps, High voltage motors/electrical appliances, leakage repairing work on higher diameter pipelines and various maintenance works," the post read. Hence, the supply of filtered water will remain suspended in Borough-I to Borough-VII and parts of Borough VIII, including Kasba. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Beheaded, Chopped Into Pieces by Brother-in-Law for Rejecting His Advances in Tollygunge; Accused Arrested.

Check List of Affected Areas as KMC Announces Water Cut

An important announcement for the citizens of Kolkata #UPDATE #ImportantAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/1jeYBqiFg5 — Kolkata Municipal Corporation (@kmc_kolkata) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)