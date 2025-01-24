Bengaluru, January 24: After failing to convince his wife to withdraw their divorce petition, a 39-year-old cab driver in Bengaluru tragically set himself on fire in front of her house in Nagarbhavi on January 23. Manjunath H, a native of Tumakuru, had been living separately from his wife, Nayanaraj, since 2022 after a series of arguments led to their separation. Despite their strained relationship, Manjunath repeatedly sought reconciliation, even going to her residence to appeal for another chance. However, when his wife refused, he died of self-immolation.

According to an Indian Express report, Manjunath and Nayanaraj got married in 2013 and lived together in Bengaluru with their nine-year-old child. However, their relationship began to deteriorate over time, leading to constant arguments. In 2022, the couple separated, and Nayanaraj filed for divorce in 2023 due to the ongoing disputes. Despite their separation, Manjunath continued to attempt reconciliation, often visiting his wife in hopes of resolving their differences. His efforts were met with resistance, as Nayanaraj insisted on moving forward with the divorce. Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover, Who Stabbed Paramedical Technician for Refusing To Marry, Arrested in Karnataka.

On January 23, Manjunath visited his wife's residence in an attempt to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition. The police stated that he had hoped to appeal to her emotions, but she refused, stating that the issues between them had been too difficult to overcome. Devastated by her refusal, Manjunath left her house but returned shortly after with a bottle of inflammable liquid. Bengaluru Shocker: Unable To Repay Mounting Debts, Man Jumps From Second Floor of Mantri Mall in Malleswaram, Dies.

The police rushed Manjunath to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Manjunath’s mother, Nanjamma, filed a complaint accusing Nayanaraj and her family of causing her son's death, leading to a legal case under Section BNS 194 for disturbing peace.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

