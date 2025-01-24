Bengaluru, January 24: A 55-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the second floor of a mall here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as T C Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar in the city, they said. The incident occurred in Mantri Mall located in Malleswaram around 9 pm on Thursday, police said, adding a note recovered from his pocket stated that no one was responsible for his death. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend Using Private Videos, Extorts INR 2.5 Crore and Luxury Car; Arrested.

According to the police, Manjunath suddenly climbed over the railings and allegedly jumped from the second floor. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards where he was declared brought dead. As per the preliminary inquiry, he was heavily in debt and unable to repay the amount because his electronics shop was operating at a loss. Newborn Killed in Bengaluru: Baby Found Dead in Water Tank, Murder Investigation Underway.

This is suspected to be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, police added.

