Bhiwani, November 16: In a disturbing incident in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, a group of Class 12 students planted a firecracker-like bomb under the chair of their female science teacher, resulting in an explosion. Fortunately, the teacher was unharmed in the incident. The prank, carried out last week, occurred after the teacher had reprimanded the students. Sources revealed that the students learned how to make the bomb by watching instructional videos on YouTube. In response, the Haryana Education Department has suspended 13 students involved in the incident for one week.

According to a report by Times Of India, a group of Class 12 students in Haryana’s Bhiwani district orchestrated a firecracker-like bomb explosion under the chair of their female science teacher. One of the students was responsible for placing the explosive device beneath the teacher's chair, while another student remotely detonated it using a control device. The bomb went off unexpectedly, creating panic, but luckily, the teacher was unharmed. The students reportedly learned how to create the explosive by watching instructional videos on YouTube, which they used to carry out their dangerous plan. Haryana Shocker: Jeweller’s Son Shot at by 3 Masked Men During Store Robbery in Bawal Town.

Following the alarming incident, a panchayat was convened in the village to address the mischievous act committed by the students. During the panchayat proceedings, it was revealed that out of the 15 students in the class, 13 were not only involved but were also aware of the plan to place the explosive under the teacher’s chair. The extent of their participation raised concerns about peer influence and the collective disregard for safety among the students. Gas Cylinder Blast: Toddler Among 2 Killed as LPG Cylinder Explodes in House in Haryana's Kaithal.

In response to the incident, Naresh Mehta, the District Education Officer (DEO), confirmed that all 13 students involved have been suspended for a week. The suspension serves as a disciplinary measure, with the education department emphasizing the seriousness of the student's actions.

