Bhopal, March 17: In another case of rising crime against women, two men were arrested by Bilkhiria police in Bhopal for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 32-year-old woman who works as a construction worker. The victim in her police complaint alleged that she was abducted by a mason and a fellow worker and she was raped by the mason in a dhaba.

According to a report in Times of India., The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband and they approached the police. The victim in her police complaint alleged that on Tuesday evening, when she was returning home after finishing her work, the accused offered her a ride on their scooter, saying that they would drop her home. But the two accused took her to a roadside dhaba in Bilkhiria and the mason raped her while his accomplice guarded outside. Assam: Rape Accused Killed in Police Firing While He Tried To Flee From Police Custody

SHO Bilkhiria Rambabu Choudhary said "The survivor stated in her complaint that she was staying at the construction site for the past three days." Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by School Owner in Jaipur; Accused Arrested

According to the victim, when she protested against the accused, the accused assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Later, the duo dropped her home at around 8 pm and the survivor told the entire incident to her husband.

Acting on the complaint of the survivor, police registered a case against the accused and launched a probe. The fellow worker, an accomplice of the accused, was also booked on the charges of criminal conspiracy. The accused were arrested by the police.

