Srinagar, January 7: The Jammu And Kashmir administration on Thursday imposed a complete ban on import of live birds, including poultry meat, for any purpose into the Union Territory with immediate effect. The ban will remain in place till January 14, 2021. The decision was taken in view of the spread of Bird Flu in several states of the country.

The joint teams of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife departments on Tuesday visited Gharana wetland in the outskirts of Jammu and collected 25 bird droppings for testing. Jammu and Kashmir have sounded an alert and started collecting samples to check the health of the winged guests flocking the Union territory during winters. Bird Flu Outbreak: Should Eggs and Chickens Be Avoided? Here's What WHO Recommends.

Government of Jammu & Kashmir imposes complete ban on import of live birds, including poultry meat, for any purpose into the Union Territory of J&K with immediate effect, till 14th January 2021, in view of the spread of Bird Flu in neighbouring states. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The joint teams of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife departments on Tuesday visited Gharana wetland in the outskirts of Jammu and collected 25 bird droppings for testing to ascertain whether any of the birds is infected with the dreaded avian influenza. West Bengal Poultry Farms on Alert over Bird Flu Outbreak in Some Other States.

Several states from North, West and South India are witnessing a sporadic rise in the cases of Avian Influenza (bird flu). States like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have reported close to 25,000 deaths predominantly of ducks, crows and migratory birds. Health experts, advised the public to take precaution and not panic. The doctors said that the risk of human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus that causes the bird flu is very rare unless one works in proximity to the infected species of birds.

