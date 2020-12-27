The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday issued revised quarantine guidelines for the passengers arriving from UK/Europe/Middle East/South Africa amid the fear on new coronavirus strain. According to the amended guidelines, travellers will be kept under institutional quarantine after arrival. The RT-PCR test will be conducted only on the seventh day of their arrival. If the passenger tests negative for COVID-19, he will be discharged and will have to undertake home quarantine for next seven days. BMC Issues Guidelines for Passengers Coming from UK in View of Detection of Mutant Coronavirus, No RT-PCR Test on Arrival.

As per the guidelines, a 14-day-quarantine period is compulsory for the passengers. A home quarantine stamp will be put and undertaking will be the travelers that they have abide to be under home quarantine. On testing positive, the COVID-19 patient will be shifted to the hospital- Seven Hills for passengers from the UK and GT hospital for people arriving from other countries- for further treatment. Maharashtra SOPs For International Passengers: Fresh Rules Issued For Passengers Arriving From Europe, South Africa, Middle East Amid COVID-19 New Strain Fears.